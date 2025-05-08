Woman with links to Northampton WANTED by police for second time in four months after assault by beating charges

Emma Dymoke is wanted by police, again.

A woman, who has links to Northampton, is wanted by police for a second time in four months, after she failed to appear in court to face assault by beating charges.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information to help find Emma Dymoke, who has links to Northampton.

The 46-year-old is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on October 24, 2024 on two charges of assault by beating relating to an incident in Primrose Hill, Northampton, on March 28, 2024.

This is the second time in four months Dymoke has been wanted by police. The first was in February and was also for failing to appear in court to face the charges.

Anyone who has seen Dymoke or who knows of her whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000635304, or via Give information|Crimestoppers.