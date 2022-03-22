A woman who gave two boys £70 to get rid of her old fridge has wound up paying more than £2,100 in fines and court costs.

The fridge, plus a number of other household items, were found dumped in shrubbery near Farhiya Amir's home in Melbury Lane, Northampton in May 2021.

It was traced back to Miss Amir, aged 34, who admitted paying the boys £70 to take away the rubbish away.

Fly-tipping Melbury Lane and the littering in Eastfield

Neighbourhood wardens from West Northamptonshire Council issued her with a £400 fixed penalty notice — which she ignored, leading to her prosecution.

She appeared at Wellingborough Magistrates' Court last Tuesday (March 15) and pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the domestic waste duty of care requirements.

Miss Amir was fined £400 and ordered to pay court costs of £1,700 plus a £40 victim surcharge.

Under the duty of care, anyone paying someone to dispose of waste must ensure they use a reputable business with a waste carriers’ licence and documentation to prove it.

Councillor David Smith, portfolio holder for regulatory Services on West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We’re doing all we can to target fly-tippers, however residents can play a role in this, too, by ensuring they only use licensed, responsible operators to take away their rubbish.

“Please be on your guard against unlicensed waste operators offering to take away unwanted items on the cheap. If it sounds too good to be true, it’s likely they are not paying for the waste to be properly disposed of, and will simply dump it instead.

“Do not be left paying the price. Please protect yourself by making sure that anyone you pay to take your rubbish away is properly licensed to do so.”

■ LOLA DECLEMENTE was also fined £250 and ordered to pay £1,100 in legal costs plus a £34 victim surcharge after being found guilty of littering.