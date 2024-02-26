Woman who died in Northampton block of flats named as police confirm she died in 'unexplained circumstances'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman who died in a block of flats in Northampton has been named.

Valentyna Horshkova died at an address in Rhymer House in Chalcombe Avenue at about 8.40pm on Saturday, February 17.

At the time, police said he death was “unexplained”. A report has now been completed, which concluded the 37-year-old died in “unexplained circumstances”.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: “We continue to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding Valentyna’s death and our thoughts remain with her family at this time.

“Although we are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death, I would still appeal to anyone with any information to come forward. You can do this either by contacting us on 101 or ringing Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.