Woman verbally abused and assaulted at Summertime Live event in Northampton

A woman in her 30s was verbally abused and assaulted at a Summertime Live event in Northampton.

The incident happened between 8pm and 8.30pm on Saturday July 19 at the Ibiza Anthems concert at Delapre Abbey.

Police say a woman in her 30s was assaulted by a group of up to seven people, which occurred near to the toilet area.

A 40-year-old woman from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is on police bail pending further enquiries.

The incident happened at Summertime Live in Northampton. (File picture).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “One of the offenders verbally abused the woman and threw water in her face before the rest of the group joined in the assault – punching and kicking the victim.

“This was a very popular event, and officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who can identify the offenders.”

Witnesses or anyone with information, including mobile phone footage, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000431671.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.