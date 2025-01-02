Woman sustains minor injuries as pet attacked by two dogs near play area in Northampton
The incident happened in Hunsbury Park Hill between 11am and 11.30am on Wednesday, December 18, near to the children’s play area.
Police say the woman’s dog was attacked by two other animals. As she intervened, one of the dogs scratched her, caused bruising.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “Officers would like to speak to the owners of the other two dogs who are described as a Pitbull with a stocky, muscular build and large patches of dark colours and a white Huskey with spots of grey on its fur.
“The first owner is described as a white man in his mid-20s. He was about 5ft 7ins, of a medium build, with short red hair. He was wearing jeans and a dark blue bomber jacket.
“The second owner is described as a woman. She was about 5ft 3ins, of a slim build with medium-length blonde hair, glasses and missing front teeth. She was wearing jeans, a white jacket and walking boots.”
Witnesses or anyone who recognises the description of the dogs’ owners are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000751369.