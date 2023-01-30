Woman sustains head injury following argument in Northampton
A woman sustained a head injury after an argument in Northampton.
The incident happened between 1.50pm and 2pm on Sunday (January 29) when an argument took place on the grass area near Moat Place. The woman in her 30s sustained a head injury.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number: 23000058840.