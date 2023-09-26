Woman suffers 'significant injuries' after being bitten by dog in Weekley Hall Wood, Kettering

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman suffered ‘significant injuries’ after being bitten by a dog during an incident off Weekley Wood Lane in Kettering.

The incident happened between 12.30pm and 12.45pm on Tuesday, September 19, when a woman was walking her dog through Weekley Hall Wood and was approached by a large brown fluffy dog.

A police spokesman said: “The dog, which was unaccompanied and not believed to be wearing a collar or lead, became aggressive towards the other animal and as the woman attempted to intervene, it bit her on the arm and hand causing significant injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident

"Officers would like to identify the dog involved as well as trace the owner, and anyone who recognises the description of the dog is also asked to get in touch.”