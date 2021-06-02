Woman suffers puncture wounds while trying to break up dog fight in Kettering
The victim was trying to protect her dog from being attacked
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman was bitten as she tried to protect her dog from being attacked.
Between 3pm and 3.30pm on Tuesday, May 25, a woman was walking her dog in Grafton Street park in Kettering, when two Huskies being walked by a man attacked her pet.
A spokesman for Northants Police sasid: "The woman tried to break up the dog fight and as a result sustained puncture wounds to her legs and hands.
"The man walking the two Huskies is described as a young white man wearing a black bomber-style jacket."
Anyone who recognises the description of the man and the two dogs, or anyone with information about the incident, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 21000288781.