Woman suffers puncture wounds while trying to break up dog fight in Kettering

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman was bitten as she tried to protect her dog from being attacked.

Between 3pm and 3.30pm on Tuesday, May 25, a woman was walking her dog in Grafton Street park in Kettering, when two Huskies being walked by a man attacked her pet.

A spokesman for Northants Police sasid: "The woman tried to break up the dog fight and as a result sustained puncture wounds to her legs and hands.

"The man walking the two Huskies is described as a young white man wearing a black bomber-style jacket."