Woman suffers puncture wound after Corby dog bite incident

A woman walking along a footpath in Corby bitten by a terrier-type breed of dog has had to seek medical help twice after the incident.

The man who was walking two dogs along the path in Gretton Road told the woman he was walking them for a friend after the dog had bitten the woman on the leg.

Northamptonshire Police are now asking witnesses to come forward after the dog bite incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police file picture

A Northants Police spokesman said: "The incident happened on Thursday, May 27, between 3pm and 3.15pm, when a woman walking along the footpath was approached by a terrier-looking dog who, without showing any aggression, decided to jump up and bite her on the leg.

"The bite caused a puncture wound that meant the woman had to attend the hospital for a tetanus injection and subsequently antibiotics for an infection that developed.

"The dog was with a male and one other terrier-looking dog. The male just walked off after the incident stating that they were not his dogs and he was walking them for a friend."