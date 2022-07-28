Woman suffers nose bleed after being punched in the face in Kettering

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault in Kettering

A woman was left with a nose bleed after being assaulted at the junction of Edgar Road and Washington Square in Kettering.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place between 9.10am and 9.20am on Thursday, July 21.

A force spokesman said: “As the woman walked home from shopping, she was approached by the driver of a black Honda car, which was parked up.

“Following a verbal disagreement, the man punched the woman in the face, causing her nose to bleed.

"The offender, who is described as white, with short brown hair and a beard, got back into his car and the woman walked off.”

Witnesses or anyone with information which could assist the investigation are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.