Woman suffers fractured vertebrae and bruising as police investigate dangerous dog incident in Northampton

The woman was riding a horse
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 29th Jan 2024, 16:27 GMT
A woman has been left with fractured vertebrae and bruising following an incident involving a dog in Northampton.

The incident happened in Upton Mill at around 12.30pm on Sunday (January 28).

The woman was riding a horse at the time when she met a dog in the area.

Police are appealing for witnesses.Police are appealing for witnesses.
Northamptonshire Police has confirmed that they are investigating an offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act, as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number: 24000055994.