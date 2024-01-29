Woman suffers fractured vertebrae and bruising as police investigate dangerous dog incident in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has been left with fractured vertebrae and bruising following an incident involving a dog in Northampton.

The incident happened in Upton Mill at around 12.30pm on Sunday (January 28).

The woman was riding a horse at the time when she met a dog in the area.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed that they are investigating an offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act, as a result of the incident.