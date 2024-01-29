Woman suffers fractured vertebrae and bruising as police investigate dangerous dog incident in Northampton
A woman has been left with fractured vertebrae and bruising following an incident involving a dog in Northampton.
The incident happened in Upton Mill at around 12.30pm on Sunday (January 28).
The woman was riding a horse at the time when she met a dog in the area.
Northamptonshire Police has confirmed that they are investigating an offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act, as a result of the incident.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number: 24000055994.