Woman 'struck by car' following late night row in Northampton street
Police are appealing for witnesses to 10pm altercation outside shops
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 1:50 pm
Police believe a woman was injured after being hit by a car following a late-night row in a Northampton street last weekend.
Officers revealed the woman was taken to hospital after 'an altercation' at around 10pm on Saturday (October 30) near to a row of shops in Coppice Drive, Spinney Hill.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Anyone who saw this incident or who has information about it is asked to call 101 using incident number 21000632946."