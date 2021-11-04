Woman 'struck by car' following late night row in Northampton street

Police believe a woman was injured after being hit by a car following a late-night row in a Northampton street last weekend.

Officers revealed the woman was taken to hospital after 'an altercation' at around 10pm on Saturday (October 30) near to a row of shops in Coppice Drive, Spinney Hill.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Anyone who saw this incident or who has information about it is asked to call 101 using incident number 21000632946."