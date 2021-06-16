Woman sought by police over Northampton charity shop robbery

Detectives have released an image of a woman they believe may have information about a robbery at a charity shop in Northampton last month.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman revealed a woman was distracted by being nudged in the shoulder and then noticed her handbag was open and wallet missing.

The victim ran after the suspect out of the shop and saw her throw the wallet in the bin. She retrieved her wallet, only to discover £40 in cash had been stolen.

Have you seen this woman? Police want to speak to her in connection with a robbery in Kingsthorpe last month