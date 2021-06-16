Woman sought by police over Northampton charity shop robbery
Detectives release images after £40 stolen from victim's wallet
Detectives have released an image of a woman they believe may have information about a robbery at a charity shop in Northampton last month.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman revealed a woman was distracted by being nudged in the shoulder and then noticed her handbag was open and wallet missing.
The victim ran after the suspect out of the shop and saw her throw the wallet in the bin. She retrieved her wallet, only to discover £40 in cash had been stolen.
The incident happened between 11.45am and 12.30pm on Thursday, May 13, and officers are appealing for the woman pictured, or anyone who may recognise her, to get in touch by calling 101, using reference number 21000263034, or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.