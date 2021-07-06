Woman shouted at and punched in the face by man in violent Northampton assault

A woman was punched in the neck and the face as she walked behind a Halfords MOT Centre in Northampton.

The violent attack took place in Byfield Road between 2.55pm and 3.30pm on Friday, July 2 after the victim was approached by a man shouting at her. The man punched her on the beck and twice in the face before walking off in the direction of Spencer Bridge.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The offender is described as a black man in his late thirties, five foot and eight - nine inches with short dark hair and a goatee beard. He was wearing a black tracksuit and black and white Adidas trainers.

The assault took place in Byfield Road behind the Halfords MOT centre.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have captured the assault on CCTV."