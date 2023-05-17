News you can trust since 1931
Woman sexually assaulted on Stagecoach bus in Northampton - man in CCTV could help police

Police say a man sat next to the woman, and while attempting to initiate a conversation, touched her inappropriately and against her will

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 17th May 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 09:50 BST

A woman was sexually assaulted on a Stagecoach bus in Northampton.

The incident happened between 1pm and 1.30pm on Saturday, March 25, when a woman got on a number 8 bus towards Kings Heath at the town centre bus station in Sheep Street. She took a seat on the upper deck.

Now police have released a CCTV image of a man they think could help with the investigation.

Police believe this man could help with their investigation into a sexual assault on a bus in Northampton.
Police believe this man could help with their investigation into a sexual assault on a bus in Northampton.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man she did not know then sat next to her and while attempting to initiate a conversation, touched the woman inappropriately and against her will, before he got off the bus near Nene Walk.”

Police believe the man pictured may have information relevant to their enquiries and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch on 101, quoting incident number 23000181452.