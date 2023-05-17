Woman sexually assaulted on Stagecoach bus in Northampton - man in CCTV could help police

A woman was sexually assaulted on a Stagecoach bus in Northampton.

The incident happened between 1pm and 1.30pm on Saturday, March 25, when a woman got on a number 8 bus towards Kings Heath at the town centre bus station in Sheep Street. She took a seat on the upper deck.

Now police have released a CCTV image of a man they think could help with the investigation.

Police believe this man could help with their investigation into a sexual assault on a bus in Northampton.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man she did not know then sat next to her and while attempting to initiate a conversation, touched the woman inappropriately and against her will, before he got off the bus near Nene Walk.”