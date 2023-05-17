Woman sexually assaulted on Stagecoach bus in Northampton - man in CCTV could help police
Police say a man sat next to the woman, and while attempting to initiate a conversation, touched her inappropriately and against her will
A woman was sexually assaulted on a Stagecoach bus in Northampton.
The incident happened between 1pm and 1.30pm on Saturday, March 25, when a woman got on a number 8 bus towards Kings Heath at the town centre bus station in Sheep Street. She took a seat on the upper deck.
Now police have released a CCTV image of a man they think could help with the investigation.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man she did not know then sat next to her and while attempting to initiate a conversation, touched the woman inappropriately and against her will, before he got off the bus near Nene Walk.”
Police believe the man pictured may have information relevant to their enquiries and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch on 101, quoting incident number 23000181452.