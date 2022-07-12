Detectives have confirmed they are investigation a sex assault on a woman yards away from a Northampton police station.
Officers say the victim was walking along a footpath that runs behind Weston Favell early on Tuesday morning (July 12).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman added: “The incident happened between 5am and 5.20am on the footpath which leads to Billing Brook Road, when a man inappropriately touched the woman.
“The offender is described as black in his early or mid-20s, about 5ft 1in, slim with short, nearly-shaven hair. He wore cream or brown trousers and a dark top.”
A 24-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident remained in custody, according to a police statement at 1pm on Tuesday.
Detectives have appealed for witnesses and would like to speak with anyone who may have been approached in a similar manner or saw a man acting suspiciously in the area.
Anyone with information can call 101 using incident number 22000400048.