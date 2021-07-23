Woman 'sexually assaulted next to lake during night-out at village pub' near Northampton

A woman was sexually assaulted next to a lake during a night-out at a pub in a village near Northampton, according to police.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was at the Brampton Halt pub in Pitsford Road, Chapel Brampton, with a friend between 5.30pm and 10pm on Wednesday (July 21).

At one point during the evening she left her friend and went down to the lake, where the assault took place, Northampton police said.

The sexual assault victim had been at the Brampton Halt pub in Pitsford Road, Chapel Brampton, beforehand

Detective Sergeant Tom Jenkins is keen to speak to anyone who was at the pub on Sunday evening and may have witnessed the incident or have information about it.

"This was a serious assault that happened in a public place on a busy, summer evening,” he said.

“It was a warm night and there would have been people outside, both regular customers as well as those attending a private function.

"The woman spent some time sitting on a bench at the side of the lake and I'm appealing for anyone who thinks they may have seen her, or anyone who was with her or nearby, to contact police as soon as possible.

“Any information you can provide may help us identify the offender so please get in touch."