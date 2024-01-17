News you can trust since 1931
Woman sexually assaulted in Stamford Road, Kettering - police appeal for witnesses

An investigation has been launched
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 17th Jan 2024, 11:31 GMT
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Stamford Road, Kettering.

The incident happened on Monday, January 15, between 6pm and 6.30pm, when the woman was walking near to the Grange Road shops and she was approached by an unknown male who grabbed her and tried to kiss her.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late teens to early 20s with fair hair, who was riding a bicycle.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault in KetteringPolice are appealing for witnesses to the assault in Kettering
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 24000030172 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.