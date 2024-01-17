Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Stamford Road, Kettering.

The incident happened on Monday, January 15, between 6pm and 6.30pm, when the woman was walking near to the Grange Road shops and she was approached by an unknown male who grabbed her and tried to kiss her.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late teens to early 20s with fair hair, who was riding a bicycle.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault in Kettering

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.