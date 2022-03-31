Woman sexually assaulted in Corby as police open rape investigation

Police in Corby have opened a rape investigation after a woman was attacked in an early morning incident.

The victim was approached by a man as she walked from the direction of the Tesco Extra store in St James Road, towards Long Croft Road, at about 12.20am on Sunday (March 27).

This man then subjected her to a serious sexual assault which police are treating as rape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating

The woman was later found by members of the public just before 1am when police were alerted.

Detectives investigating the case are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may seen the woman before the assault took place to contact them.

The woman is described as white, of a slim build with blonde hair. If you saw a woman matching this description around the time of the assault, please contact police.

Lead investigator, Detective Inspector Dan Finney, said: “We are treating this incident with the utmost seriousness and a dedicated team of detectives are assigned to the case.

“The woman in question has been discharged from hospital and we have specially trained officers supporting her.

“I am now appealing to anyone who has any information about the offence or anyone who may have been in the area at the time, to please contact us.

"Any little detail may assist the investigation team and we would rather be given well-meaning information that comes to nothing, that not be given it at all.”