Woman sexually assaulted in broad daylight on Wellingborough park bench
Police appeal for witnesses following Friday attack near children's play area in Eastfield Park
A woman was sexually assaulted as she sat on a Wellingborough park bench in broad daylight on Friday (October 15).
Detectives are are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Easfield Park between 2.50pm and 3.10pm.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said the woman was sat on a seat close to the children's play area, adding: "Our officers are asking anybody who was in the area and may have seen something, or has any information which could help the investigation, to get in touch by calling 101 using incident number 273 of 15/10/2021.