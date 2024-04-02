Woman sexually assaulted by two men in evening attack in Northampton
The suspects wore face coverings
A woman was sexually assaulted by two men in Northampton.
The incident happened in Park Walk, Kings Heath on Friday, March 29, at about 8pm.
Police say the woman was attacked on the green by two males. The suspects are described as wearing dark clothing and face coverings. One of them had a bicycle.
Witnesses or anyone with any information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 240000189747.