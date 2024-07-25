Woman sexually assaulted after man forces his way into Northampton home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman was sexually assaulted after a man forced his way into a Northampton home.

The incident happened in the Hardingstone area on Friday June 28 at around 1am.

Police say a man forced his way into an address and sexually assaulted a woman.

Now officers are appealing for anyone who may have information about the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The suspect is described as a tanned man in his 30s, about 6ft, of a medium build, with brown/green eyes and wearing a black hooded top, black face mask, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.”