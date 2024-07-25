Woman sexually assaulted after man forces his way into Northampton home
The incident happened in the Hardingstone area on Friday June 28 at around 1am.
Police say a man forced his way into an address and sexually assaulted a woman.
Now officers are appealing for anyone who may have information about the incident.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The suspect is described as a tanned man in his 30s, about 6ft, of a medium build, with brown/green eyes and wearing a black hooded top, black face mask, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.”
Witnesses or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000436598.