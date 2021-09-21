Woman seen swinging golf club at passing traffic in busy Northampton road
Police appeal for dashcam footage from bizarre incident in Grange Road
Police are hunting a woman who swung a golf club at a number of passing vehicles while standing in the middle of a busy Northampton road.
Reports say the woman appeared to have been drinking and smashed a glass in nearby Lodore Gardens before stepping into Grange Road at around 7.30pm last Monday (September 6).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "She stood in the middle of the road swinging the golf club around and attempted to hit vehicles as they drove past.
"Our officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have captured it on dashcam footage."
The woman is described as white, aged 35-40, 5ft 7in and of medium build with long black hair. She was wearing a green dress. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 using incident number 21000518161 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.