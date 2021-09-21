Woman seen swinging golf club at passing traffic in busy Northampton road

Police are hunting a woman who swung a golf club at a number of passing vehicles while standing in the middle of a busy Northampton road.

Reports say the woman appeared to have been drinking and smashed a glass in nearby Lodore Gardens before stepping into Grange Road at around 7.30pm last Monday (September 6).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "She stood in the middle of the road swinging the golf club around and attempted to hit vehicles as they drove past.

Last Monday's incident happened in Grange Road, near to Lodore Gardens

"Our officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have captured it on dashcam footage."