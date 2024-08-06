Woman robbed of Apple watch as man grabbed and pushed her in Northampton underpass

A woman was robbed of her Apple watch as a man grabbed and pushed her in a Northampton underpass.

The incident happened in an underpass close to Lumbertubs Lane, on Monday (August 5) at around 7.30am.

Police say a man grabbed her jacket from behind and pushed her against the wall, causing her to hit her head. The woman screamed and ran off, but not before the offender stole her black Apple watch.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “He walked off in the direction of Thorplands.

“The offender was a white man in his 30s, between 5ft 7in and 5ft 11in and of a stocky build. He was wearing a hooded top.”

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have captured this man before and after the time of the incident on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000463844.