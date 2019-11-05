Woman robbed at Northampton supermarket cash point by man in daylight

A woman was robbed in the daylight by a man at an cash machine outside a Northampton town centre supermarket before a Good Samaritan came to her aid.

The attacker demanded cash from the victim at the Morrisons ATM in Victoria Promenade at about 3pm on Tuesday, October 29.

The woman was robbed at the ATM outside Morrisons on Victoria Promenade, Northampton. Photo: Google

Another man came to help her and the suspect ran off towards Derngate, police said.

The suspect is described as an Asian man, aged 25-35 with a black stubble beard.

He was wearing black jogging bottoms, a blue coat and a grey hoody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information about it, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.