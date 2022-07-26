Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman was repeatedly punched the head outside a Wellingborough Road supermarket in Northampton.

Officers believe the 44-year-old victim had been with a man she knew close to the Family Shopper store between 1.30am and 2.30am on July 16.

Northamptonshire Police say a 49-year-old male was arrested and released on bail.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an attack outside the Family Shopper store in Northampton's Wellingborough Road in the early hours of July 16