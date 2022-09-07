Woman punched in the face near Wellingborough library

Witnesses are being sought after a woman was assaulted near to the library in Market Street, Wellingborough.

Between 3pm and 3.40pm on Monday, September 5, the woman sustained facial injuries after being punched in the face by a man.

He is described as black, and was wearing black shorts, a blue T-shirt and blue hat.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “After the assault the woman walked towards the bus stops in Havelock Street, where she received help from a member of the public and called the police.

"This area of the town centre would have been busy at this time of the day, and officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to get in touch.”