Woman punched in the face at 2am in busy Northampton pub
Police are appeal for information and issue CCTV photos of three people they think can help
Detectives have released images of three women they believe may have information about an assault inside a Northampton pub earlier this month.
Officers revealed a woman was attacked outside the female toilets in the Fiddlers Public House in Wellingborough Road between 2am and 2.10am on Saturday (November 6).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "During the incident, the woman was punched in the face, which caused her to fall to the ground, where she was then kicked.
"As a result of the incident the woman was left distressed and bruised.
"Officers investigating the incident believe the women in the images may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for them, or anyone who may recognise them, to get in touch."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 using incident number 21000646916 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.