Woman punched and kicked during nighttime assault in Northampton
A woman was punched and kicked during an assault in Northampton.
The incident happened in Stonebridge Court between 10.10pm and 11pm on Monday (January 23).
Police say a woman in her 30s was punched in the face, causing her to fall to the ground, before being kicked several times to her body.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number: 23000051458.