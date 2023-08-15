News you can trust since 1931
Woman pulled off mobility scooter as thugs tried to grab her handbag in Northampton alleyway

The suspects fled empty handed
By Carly Odell
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:01 BST
A woman was pulled off her mobility scooter as thugs attempted to grab her handbag in a Northampton alleyway.

The incident happened between 4pm and 5pm on Thursday, July 13 in an alleyway between Harborough Road and High Street in Kingsthorpe.

Police say the woman in her 60s was approached by a male and female as she rode her mobility scooter through the alleyway at the rear of the parade of shops in Kingsthorpe.

The incident happened in an alleyway between Harborough Road and High Street in Kingsthorpe.
She fell to the ground when the suspects grabbed her bag. They fled empty-handed after a member of the public went to the woman’s aid.

The shopping area would have been busy at this time of day and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a male and female acting suspiciously in the area or running from the scene.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000435144.