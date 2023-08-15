Woman pulled off mobility scooter as thugs tried to grab her handbag in Northampton alleyway

A woman was pulled off her mobility scooter as thugs attempted to grab her handbag in a Northampton alleyway.

The incident happened between 4pm and 5pm on Thursday, July 13 in an alleyway between Harborough Road and High Street in Kingsthorpe.

Police say the woman in her 60s was approached by a male and female as she rode her mobility scooter through the alleyway at the rear of the parade of shops in Kingsthorpe.

She fell to the ground when the suspects grabbed her bag. They fled empty-handed after a member of the public went to the woman’s aid.

The shopping area would have been busy at this time of day and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a male and female acting suspiciously in the area or running from the scene.