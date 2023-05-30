News you can trust since 1931
Woman left with facial injuries after assault in popular Northampton venue

A 44-year-old man has been arrested and released on bail
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 30th May 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:53 BST

A woman was left with facial injuries after an assault at a popular Northampton venue.

Between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday, May 13, a woman was in Barratts Snooker Club and bar in Kingsthorpe Road when she was assaulted by a man, resulting in facial injuries, police say.

A 44-year-old Northampton man arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm in relation to the incident has been released on conditional bail as enquiries continue.

The assault happened at Barratts Snooker Club in Barrack Road.
A force spokeswoman said: “The bar was busy at the time of the incident and police would like to hear from anyone they have yet to speak to who may have seen what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000290887.