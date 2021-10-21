Woman left with black eye after she was punched in the face by a man in Upton
A passerby booked the victim a taxi
A woman has been left with a black eye after she was assaulted by a man in Upton, Northampton.
The incident happened on Tuesday, October 19, between 6pm and 10.10pm, when a man punched the woman in the face, causing bruising to her left eye.
Police officers are now appealing for witnesses after the woman in her 30s was assaulted in Weedon Road, at the junction of Hever Close.
A woman who witnessed the attack then booked the victim a taxi and detectives want to speak to this woman as she could have vital information.
The woman who booked the taxi or anyone who has information in connection with this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.