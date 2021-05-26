Woman left 'cut and bleeding' after she was attacked on her way to work in Northampton

A woman was left with injuries to her head after she was attacked whilst walking to work in Northampton.

The assault took place around 7.20am on Tuesday, May 18 when a 40-year-old woman was walking to work in Romany Road.

The woman claimed she was then attacked from behind by a man in his twenties and her head was left "cut and bleeding" after the assault.

The assault took place on Romany Road in Northampton.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "She was struck once to the head and sustained injuries which are not believed to be serious.