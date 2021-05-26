Woman left 'cut and bleeding' after she was attacked on her way to work in Northampton
She was struck in the head from behind
A woman was left with injuries to her head after she was attacked whilst walking to work in Northampton.
The assault took place around 7.20am on Tuesday, May 18 when a 40-year-old woman was walking to work in Romany Road.
The woman claimed she was then attacked from behind by a man in his twenties and her head was left "cut and bleeding" after the assault.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "She was struck once to the head and sustained injuries which are not believed to be serious.
"Investigations into the assault are underway, anyone with information is asked to call 101 regarding incident: 21000272678."