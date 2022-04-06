A woman who dumped rubbish and used fireworks next to a zebra crossing in Northampton has been ordered to pay more than £1,300 in fines and court costs.

Tanya Dawes was served with a £150 fixed penalty notice after neighbourhood wardens found nine sacks and two carrier bags in Holmecross Road, Thorplands, last November.

But the 35-year-old, of Arbour View Court, failed to pay or contact the council leading to her being charged with littering and a court hearing on Tuesday (March 29), which she also did not attend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawes was charged with littering after wardens discovered rubbish piled next to a zebra crossing in Northampton.

Magistrates convicted Dawes in her absence, ordering her to pay a £200 fine plus prosecution costs of £1,125 and £34 victim surcharge.

Councillor David Smith, West Northamptonshire Council regulatory services portfolio holder, said: “We will not hesitate to take action against those who think they can dump their rubbish wherever they want.