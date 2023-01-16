Woman knocked over by two growling dogs in Daventry

A woman was knocked over when she was approached by two dogs who were jumping, growling and snapping their teeth in Daventry

The incident happened on in Tennyson Road, Daventry Friday, January 13, between 2.45pm and 2.55pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Two dogs charged at a dog walker and her two dogs - jumping, growling and snapping their teeth, resulting in the dog walker being knocked over.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“The two dogs were then chased off by members of the public who came to the dog walker’s aid.”

The dogs were two American bulldog-type breeds, both muscular and approximately knee height, the police spokeswoman added. One dog was primarily white in colour and the other was brown.

Police officers are now appealing for witnesses of the incident.