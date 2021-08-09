Woman is racially abused in shop car park in Earls Barton

A man made racist and abusive comments to a woman, who was sitting in her car in Earls Barton.

The victim was in her car in the car park of the Co-Op on Earls Barton High Street between 11am and 11.25am on Tuesday, July 20 when a man - returning to his white van - racially abused her.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information about the abuse.

Police want to speak with this man in connection with the incident.