Woman is racially abused in shop car park in Earls Barton

By Megan Hillery
Monday, 9th August 2021, 2:19 pm
Monday, 9th August 2021

A man made racist and abusive comments to a woman, who was sitting in her car in Earls Barton.

The victim was in her car in the car park of the Co-Op on Earls Barton High Street between 11am and 11.25am on Tuesday, July 20 when a man - returning to his white van - racially abused her.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information about the abuse.

Police want to speak with this man in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Anyone who witnessed the incident or recognises the man pictured is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 21000414272."