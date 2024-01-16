Woman injured after two teens on push bikes shove her in the back during Northampton assault
A woman was left with a catalogue of injuries after two teenagers on push bikes shoved her in the back in Northampton.
The incident happened in Holly Lodge Drive on January 9, between 4.05pm and 4.15pm.
Police say a woman was walking along the road in the direction of Yardley Drive and she was approached from behind by two young males on push bikes.
A force spokeswoman added: “As they passed, she felt a hard shove in her back resulting in her falling over, causing a black eye, cuts and grazes to her face, knee and hand, and stiffness in her knee.
“The offenders are described as aged 13-14, both wearing grey trousers and carrying rucksacks on their backs. One wore a black coat and the other wore a blue coat. Both wore their hoods up.”
Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000017889.