Woman in her 90s dies after Wellingborough crash

An elderly woman has died after a crash in Wellingborough yesterday (Thursday), police have confirmed.

The pedestrian, in her 90s, was hit by a silver Volkswagen Golf at about 2.30pm in Gold Street, near the junction with Broad Green.

She was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry, where she sadly died from her injuries.

Police were called to the scene

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the actual collision or of the car prior to the incident.