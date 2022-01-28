Woman in her 90s dies after Wellingborough crash
Our thoughts are with her family and friends
An elderly woman has died after a crash in Wellingborough yesterday (Thursday), police have confirmed.
The pedestrian, in her 90s, was hit by a silver Volkswagen Golf at about 2.30pm in Gold Street, near the junction with Broad Green.
She was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry, where she sadly died from her injuries.
A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the actual collision or of the car prior to the incident.
"Anyone with information is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 288 of 27/01/22."