Woman in her 70s pushed at cash point in Daventry as £500 stolen
Police are appealing for witnesses
A woman in her 70s was pushed at a cash point in Daventry and £500 was stolen from her.
The incident happened outside Lloyds Bank in High Street, Daventry.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At about 11.30am on September 8 in Daventry High Street, a woman in her 70s was pushed away from the ATM whilst she withdrew cash and had £500 stolen from her by the offender.”
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting 22000523689.