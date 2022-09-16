Woman in her 70s pushed at cash point in Daventry as £500 stolen

A woman in her 70s was pushed at a cash point in Daventry and £500 was stolen from her.

The incident happened outside Lloyds Bank in High Street, Daventry.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At about 11.30am on September 8 in Daventry High Street, a woman in her 70s was pushed away from the ATM whilst she withdrew cash and had £500 stolen from her by the offender.”

