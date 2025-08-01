Woman in her 70s left with injures after three boys as young as 12 pushed her over near Northampton park

A woman in her 70s has been left with injuries after three boys – as young as 12 – pushed her over near a Northampton park.

The incident happened at around 4.55pm on Saturday June 21, in Brick Kiln Lane, as the woman was walking away from The Racecourse.

Police say a woman in her 70s was approached by three boys. One of the boys pushed her, before the woman was pushed again, falling to the floor and sustaining minor facial injuries.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The suspects are described as three white boys aged between 12 and 15.

“The first boy was of slim build and wore a black t-shirt and shorts. The second and third suspects are described as smaller in height than the first. Both were of slim build, with one wearing a blue/black tracksuit and the other wearing a grey t-shirt and shorts.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000362015.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.