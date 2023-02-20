News you can trust since 1931
Woman in her 60s taken to hospital after serious collision in Northampton car park

The driver was arrested

By Carly Odell
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 2:45pm

A woman in her 60s was taken to hospital after a serious collision in a Northampton car park.

The incident happened outside Aldi in Towcester Road just before 4pm on Saturday (February 18).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A woman walked from the trolley area of the Aldi store and as she crossed the zebra crossing, a silver SAAB car collided with her.

The incident happened in the Aldi car park in Towcester Road. Photo: Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Unit.
“As a result of the collision, the woman in her 60s sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

“The driver of the car – a 57-year-old man from Northampton, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Police want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000104319.