A woman in her 60s sent two robbers packing empty-handed after they tried to snatch her handbag on a Northampton footpath.

Detectives, who have issued photos of two men they want to identify in connection with the case, revealed the victim was shoved over after being approached on Laceby Walk, in the Thorplands area of town, between 7pm and 7.30pm on April 12.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “They demanded her handbag and grabbed her when she refused, causing her to fall.

Police investigating an attempted robbery in Northampton want to identify these two males seen in the area

“They attempted to steal her handbag but eventually made off empty-handed towards Southfields.

“Officers believe the men in these images may be able to assist with the investigation and are appealing for them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.”