Woman in her 50s tried to invite child back to her home in Northampton park

A woman in her 50s who stroked a random child’s back and then invited him back to her home in Northampton is being hunted by police.

Northamptonshire Police, which released the information today, said the incident happened in Spring Boroughs pocket park on Tuesday September 30.

A spokesperson said: “A woman approached three children playing in the pocket park, adjacent to Blackfriars House, and offered them some chewing gum.

“After one of the children accepted the gum, the woman stroked his back over his clothing and invited him to her home for a hot drink. This caused the children to run off and raise the alarm.

“The offender is described as a white woman in her late 50s, and of a slim build with medium length grey hair. She was wearing a distinctive pink hooded/snood type top with a doughnuts pattern,” the spokesperson said.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online.

“Please quote incident number 25000576246 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said.