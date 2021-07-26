Woman in her 20s punched and smashed head against wall in Northampton pub
Detectives issue photo of man they believe could key information in hunt for attacker
Detectives investigating a brutal assault on a woman in a Northampton pub have release a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold key information.
Northamptonshire Police revealed the victim, who was in her 20s, smashed her head against a wall after being punched and falling backwards in the Queen Eleanor last month.
A spokesman said: "Officers investigating the incident — which happened between 9.30pm and 9.45pm on Monday, June 21 — believe the man in the image, wearing a dark-coloured, Nike top, may be able to assist with their enquiries. They appeal for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 using reference number 21000350885 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.