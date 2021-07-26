Woman in her 20s punched and smashed head against wall in Northampton pub

Detectives investigating a brutal assault on a woman in a Northampton pub have release a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold key information.

Northamptonshire Police revealed the victim, who was in her 20s, smashed her head against a wall after being punched and falling backwards in the Queen Eleanor last month.

A spokesman said: "Officers investigating the incident — which happened between 9.30pm and 9.45pm on Monday, June 21 — believe the man in the image, wearing a dark-coloured, Nike top, may be able to assist with their enquiries. They appeal for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch."

Police issued a CCTV image of this man who they believe has key information about an assault