News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Woman in her 20s hospitalised following crash on busy road near Northampton

Police said the incident involved a white Ford Transit and a silver VW Polo
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 18th Dec 2023, 12:22 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 14:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A van driver has been arrested after a woman in her 20s was hospitalised with serious injuries following a crash on a busy road near Northampton.

Northants Police were called to the incident on the A45 Weedon bypass at 6.45pm on Saturday (December 16).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said the incident involved a white Ford Transit, drive by the man, and a silver VW Polo, driven by the woman.

Most Popular
The incident happened on the Weedon bypass on Saturday night (December 16) at around 6.45pmThe incident happened on the Weedon bypass on Saturday night (December 16) at around 6.45pm
The incident happened on the Weedon bypass on Saturday night (December 16) at around 6.45pm

A police spokeswoman said: “A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"A 34 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.”

Witnesses or anyone who has any information should call police using the reference nu mber 23000772482.