A van driver has been arrested after a woman in her 20s was hospitalised with serious injuries following a crash on a busy road near Northampton.

Northants Police were called to the incident on the A45 Weedon bypass at 6.45pm on Saturday (December 16).

Police said the incident involved a white Ford Transit, drive by the man, and a silver VW Polo, driven by the woman.

The incident happened on the Weedon bypass on Saturday night (December 16) at around 6.45pm

A police spokeswoman said: “A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"A 34 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.”