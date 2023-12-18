Woman in her 20s hospitalised following crash on busy road near Northampton
and live on Freeview channel 276
A van driver has been arrested after a woman in her 20s was hospitalised with serious injuries following a crash on a busy road near Northampton.
Northants Police were called to the incident on the A45 Weedon bypass at 6.45pm on Saturday (December 16).
Police said the incident involved a white Ford Transit, drive by the man, and a silver VW Polo, driven by the woman.
A police spokeswoman said: “A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
"A 34 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.”
Witnesses or anyone who has any information should call police using the reference nu mber 23000772482.