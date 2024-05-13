Woman in 30s pushed against wall and sexually assaulted in Northampton town centre underpass
Police are now investigating the incident in the Greyfriars underpass in Northampton involving a woman and two men on Friday, May 3.
Between 10.30pm and 11.15pm, a woman in her 30s was walking through the underpass from the direction of Upper Bath Street, when she was approached by two men.
One of the men pushed her against a wall before sexually assaulting her. In fear for her safety, the woman punched the man in a bid to escape and headed towards College Street.
The man is described as white, about 5ft 8ins with short dark hair and a short beard. He had a distinctive mole on the right side of his face and was wearing a black coat.
He was with a second man, who is believed to be in his 20s and was of a large build. Both men are believed to have left the underpass towards Northampton bus Station and boarded the number 5 bus to Southfields.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have been approached in a similar manner.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000259865 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.