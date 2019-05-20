Woman grabbed by throat outside Corby shop

A woman was grabbed by the throat after an altercation outside a shop in Corby.

The incident took place outside McColl’s in Farmstead Road between 3pm and 3.25pm on Saturday, May 11.

A man grabbed and held the victim by the throat before throwing her to the floor, causing her minor injuries.

In an appeal launched today (Monday), a police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as a white man, around 6ft and of large build.

“He had short brown hair and wore sunglasses, a light coloured jacket and either blue jeans or tracksuit bottoms.

“Anyone who saw the incident is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”