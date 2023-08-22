News you can trust since 1931
Woman grabbed and dragged to floor during assault in Northampton park

The woman managed to hit the attacker and police were called
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 22nd Aug 2023

A woman was grabbed and dragged to the floor during an assault in a Northampton park.

The incident happened at Upton Country Park on Saturday (August 19), between 8.30pm and 9pm.

Police say a man attacked a woman by grabbing her from behind and dragging her to the floor. She managed to hit the attacker and run away.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000515893.