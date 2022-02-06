Woman found with head injuries in Wellingborough after suspected assault
Police are looking for people who may have witnessed the alleged attack
Police suspect that a woman found with head injuries in Welllingborough may have been assaulted.
The woman was found with injuries to her head in the Great Park Street area in Wellingborough town centre this morning (February 6).
Police believe she may have sustained her injuries during an assault that took place between 4.30am and 9am and officers are appealing for the public's help.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Anyone who was in the Great Park Street area of Wellingborough between 4.30am and 9am this morning and may have seen anything suspicious is asked to contact officers, as is anyone who may have been driving in the area and have dashcam footage of any suspicious activity."
Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.