Woman fled from Northampton house without her shoes after alleged sexual assault
A woman fled a Northampton home without her shoes, after a serious sexual assault, according to police.
The incident happened on May 28, between midnight and 1.30am in The Mounts.
Police say a woman was taken inside a house by a man and seriously sexually assaulted. She eventually fled from the address without her shoes.
Officers are appealing for residents in the vicinity of Military Road who may have seen anything suspicious.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000312819.